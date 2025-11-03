BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.