Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,445 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $169.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -238.62 and a beta of 0.92. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $144.32 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $1,229,542.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 321,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,640,791.30. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $1,229,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 321,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,637,572. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 536,278 shares of company stock worth $88,401,522 over the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

