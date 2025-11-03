Access Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 1.6% of Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 57,834.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,918,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,453,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

