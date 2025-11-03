Access Investment Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.