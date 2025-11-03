92,000 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ Bought by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Utz Brands comprises about 0.9% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $77,731.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,467.30. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

