3,909 Shares in Insmed, Inc. $INSM Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $173,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 47.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 84.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insmed Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $189.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $197.08. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $3,492,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,848.78. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,657 shares of company stock worth $21,442,198. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

