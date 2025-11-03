2,223 Shares in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $406,168.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,742.99. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $35,918.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,999.47. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,746 shares of company stock worth $7,081,818. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $187.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

