Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 652,500 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 296.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Porch Group worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Porch Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 208,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,607,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Porch Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other Porch Group news, Director Regi Vengalil sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,434.60. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,243.11. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,700. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%.The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

