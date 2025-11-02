Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $8.49 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at $83,952,874.66. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,377,523 shares of company stock worth $400,284,076 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.