Wrapped XTZ Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $595.49 Million (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XTZ has a total market cap of $595.49 million and approximately $5.28 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XTZ alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110,407.25 or 0.99574153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XTZ Token Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Wrapped XTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.5762427 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XTZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped XTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XTZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XTZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.