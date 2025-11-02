WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of WEX worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in shares of WEX by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $145.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,478.55. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.