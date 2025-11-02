Westwood Wealth Management Has $807,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,497,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $862.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $780.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

