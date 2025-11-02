Westwood Wealth Management Buys 72,825 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,825 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXL opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

