Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

WABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 43.19%.The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 285.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 149.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 26.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 77.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

