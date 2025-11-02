Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.90, for a total transaction of $269,669.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,399.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,817 shares of company stock worth $911,315 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $480.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

