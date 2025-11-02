Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,411,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 75,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $91.91 and a twelve month high of $117.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

