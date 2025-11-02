Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Affirm by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Affirm by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 893.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 165,863 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock worth $154,885,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

