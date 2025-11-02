Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 34,664 Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. Aercap makes up 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 230.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 24.8% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $130.28 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.