Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.12 Million in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Integer by 1,542.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 92.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Integer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Integer by 6.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE ITGR opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company had revenue of $467.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Payman Khales acquired 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.94 per share, with a total value of $203,067.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,853.10. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.