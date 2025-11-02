Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.12 Million in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Integer by 1,542.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 92.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Integer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Integer by 6.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ITGR opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70.
In other news, CEO Payman Khales acquired 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.94 per share, with a total value of $203,067.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,853.10. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
