Versor Investments LP Takes $1.87 Million Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 87.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $301,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. The trade was a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This trade represents a 13.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

