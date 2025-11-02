Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $121,259,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $115,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after purchasing an additional 564,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 321.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 451,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,623.21. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,108 shares of company stock worth $1,564,778. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average of $138.67. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.