Versor Investments LP Purchases 64,609 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 1.2% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $161,370,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,356 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,378,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,597 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

