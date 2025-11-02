Versor Investments LP Has $1.52 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Macquarie dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.