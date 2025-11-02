Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Stock Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.30% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $202,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

