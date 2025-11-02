TIAA Trust National Association Has $39.21 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,002 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 12.56% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $39,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after buying an additional 35,254 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,686.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 288,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 30.0%

BATS:NUEM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

