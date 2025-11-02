TIAA Trust National Association Buys 4,689,028 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,868,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689,028 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.41% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $331,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 102,114 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,551,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

