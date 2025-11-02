The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

ALL opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.56 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

