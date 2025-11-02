TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.73. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.66%.

Insider Activity

In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $52,143.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,761.17. This represents a 20.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $102,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $516,267. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.