Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

TX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a $41.00 target price on Ternium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ternium from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ternium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.69.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Ternium has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 3.72%.Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 519.0%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ternium by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Ternium by 201,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

