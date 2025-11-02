Syverson Strege & Co Makes New Investment in Accenture PLC $ACN

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,354.40. This trade represents a 38.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $250.44 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average is $276.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

