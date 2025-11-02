Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.