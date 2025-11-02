Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

