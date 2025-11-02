Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,136 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $187.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $182.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.