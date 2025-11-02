Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $291.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.73 and its 200-day moving average is $279.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

