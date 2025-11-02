Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (SENR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -39.40% N/A -142.68% Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Competitors -61.57% -2.08% -3.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.31 million -$1.80 million -1.50 Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Competitors $3.49 billion $263.90 million 21.35

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources rivals beat Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations, as well as offers soil amendment pellets. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

