State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $157.46 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $165.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

