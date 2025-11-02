State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.