SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $321.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.