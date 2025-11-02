SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $189.18.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.