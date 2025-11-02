Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Increases By 97.2%

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 417,000 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the September 30th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,054,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,054,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $222.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

