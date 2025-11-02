SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

SMHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital cut SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SMHI opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.76. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.