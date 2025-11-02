Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.8333.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of SVRA opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $717.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Savara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Savara by 46.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,014,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 638,568 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 32.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,090,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 757,533 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

