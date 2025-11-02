Reviewing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and First Niles Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $92.05 million 3.91 $24.05 million $1.90 11.19 First Niles Financial $12.49 million 0.99 $860,000.00 $0.06 133.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Niles Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 16.04% 13.40% 0.80% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 2 0 1 2.67 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. West Bancorporation pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Niles Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats First Niles Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

