Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Shares of EOG opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

