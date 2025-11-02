Regents Gate Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 60,969 Crh Plc $CRH

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. CRH accounts for approximately 2.0% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $119.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

