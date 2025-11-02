Regal Partners Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 391,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vale by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vale to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

