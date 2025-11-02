Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,181 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 71,313 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTU opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

