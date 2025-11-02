Regal Partners Ltd Makes New $155,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZETA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 1.29.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

