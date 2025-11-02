Regal Partners Ltd Invests $261,000 in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after purchasing an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 181.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,702,000 after purchasing an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $213,283,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

HUBB opened at $470.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

