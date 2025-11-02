Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 23,018 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.55 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

